At the trial against Velja Nevolja’s gang, the witness Srdjan Lalic revealed new details related to the current government in Macedonia.

For the first time, he revealed the killers of Igor Dedovic and Stevan Stamatovic who were murdered in a restaurant in Athens on January 19, 2020, while they were having dinner with their families.

Do you remember who is the assassin of Dedovic and Stamatovic?

Brasnjevic and Lainovic, revealed the witness.

Lalic also claimed that Lainovic fled to Kosovo with a fake Macedonian passport.

He crossed there illegally from Macedonia, and I think he crossed with a fake passport made for him by the Macedonians, the witness said.

He also described how the elimination of the members of the Skaljarski gang took place.

Dedovic had no reaction, his head fell on the plate, and Stamatovic jumped on the gun.

Who were Dedovic and Stamatovic

They were high-ranking members of the Skaljarski gang and had smuggled cocaine worth over 300 million euros. They entered Athens with a Macedonian passports. They were located in the restaurant after their wives “checked in” on Facebook.