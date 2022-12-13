Jovan Vukotic (44), the leader of the Skaljari gang, who was brutally murdered in September in Istanbul, entered the territory of Turkey with forged documents under the name of Predrag Popovic, which he obtained in Kosovo.

According to the Montenegrin newspaper Pobjeda, Vukotic entered Turkish territory with fake documents, a country from which he was expelled in 2018 and deported to Serbia, where he spent 15 months in the Central Prison in Belgrade.