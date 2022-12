A ceremony will be held in Pristina today at which the request for membership of Kosovo in the EU will be signed, Pristina media reported.

The Kosovo presidency, as Pristina’s “Koha” reported, announced that the ceremony will take place at 11am.

The application will be signed by President Vjosa Osmani, the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti and the Speaker of the Kosovo Parliament, Glauk Konjufca.

A press conference is planned after the event.