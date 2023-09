Macedonia

Indictment for the real perpetrators, demand the families of the killed in the Tetovo Hospital fire

Representatives of the families of the 14 people who lost their lives in the prefabricated hospital in the Tetovo fire on September 8, 2021, announced that they will organize protests, demanding a new trial for the case and indictment for the real perpetrators. On June 5, 2023, the trial for the crimes...