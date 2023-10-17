Kosovo’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Djeljalj Svechlja, has remarked that the recent seizure of weapons in multiple locations in northern Kosovo underscores the extent of preparations for potential attacks and an escalation by Serbia. He emphasized that these findings provide further evidence that Kosovo is contending with highly organized terrorist groups.

In a post on Platform X, along with new images of confiscated mines and electric detonators, Svechlja stated that these discoveries serve as additional confirmation of the presence of well-organized terrorist entities. During a police operation on Saturday in Severna Mitrovica, Leposavic, and Banjska in northern Kosovo, hand mortars, explosives, anti-personnel mines, electrical and mechanical detonators, a trigger watch, and other related equipment were found.