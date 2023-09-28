Wanting to present, the hypocrisy of Pristina and Tirana, and the condemnation of the declared day of mourning for all those who died in Banjska, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, last night on RTS showed photos of the funerals of the Albanian terrorists who killed in 2015 Macedonian policemen in Divo Naselje. He reminded that in 2015 in Kumanovo there was a big conflict between “real Albanian terrorists who attacked the sovereign and internationally recognized state of the Republic of Macedonia, a UN country”.