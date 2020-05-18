Turkey will impose a nationwide curfew during the Eid holiday to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country’s president said Monday, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey is successfully winning the battle against this outbreak, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the Cabinet meeting.

He asked citizens to comply with social distancing rules, warning that stricter measures could be adopted if there is a surge in the spread of the virus.

Erdogan went on to say that the country was not facing any difficulty in meeting the demand for medical and hygiene equipment.

Referring to the travel ban in 15 major cities, he said it was extended by 15 days.

He stressed the only way to end the pandemic is its elimination globally.