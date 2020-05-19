EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that the Balkan countries will coordinate with the plan prepared by the European Union for gradual reopening of the economies after the coronavirus epidemic. Varhelyi participated in a video conference organized by Macedonia and Greece.

We need to be prepared together for eventual and gradual opening up. As so far, we want to associate our Western Balkans partners with the EU roadmap for gradual lifting of travel restrictions, opening up of businesses and for hospitality industry, respecting health situation, Varhelyi tweeted after the meeting.

Macedonia and Greece are currently in talks about reopening the border, which is important for Greece to prop up its tourism season.