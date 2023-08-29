Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, known for comments such as announcing that Macedonia will be taken over by Bulgaria (which he later declared to be sarcasm), made a similar statement during the Balkan forum in Bled.

Rama was visibly being ironic this time, commenting that Ukraine is advancing to the EU after it was attacked by Russia. He then asked what should the long waiting Balkan countries do to get the same treatment – whether Macedonia can ask Bulgaria to attack her, Croatia to attack Serbia, Serbia to attack Kosovo and Bosnia attack itself. “And so we can all join the EU together with Ukraine”, Rama said.