A day after European Council President Charles Michel hinted that the EU would be ready to bring in new members by 2030, a Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant asked the press not to speculate with accession dates.

Michel was trying to restore some hope in the long waiting Balkan countries – not to mention Ukraine – that they may be allowed to join the EU in a realistic timeframe, after French President Emmanuel Macron again called for enlargement models that fall short of full membership. And now the Commission spokeswoman said that she is not sure whether Michel consulted the Commission before making his remarks – published by the British FT.