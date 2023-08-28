European Council President Charles Michel made a call that the EU should prepare for enlargement by 2030, giving some encouragement to Balkan countries like Macedonia, after French President Emmanuel Macron clearly stated that no full membership is on the table.

In his remarks in Slovenia, made before Balkan leaders, Michel said that “as we prepare the EU’s next strategic agenda, we must set ourselves a clear goal. I believe we must be ready — on both sides — by 2030 to enlarge”. The promise is also made to Ukraine, as a form of solidarity in the midst of the devastating war with Russia, as well as to Moldova.