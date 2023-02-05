The window display of the entrance of the Macedonian club “Nikola Vapcarov” in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, has been broken, Bulgarian media reported. The information that the window display of the club was stoned was also confirmed by the Bulgarian police, who carried out an inspection. The incident happened last night around 9 pm.

This incident happened after yesterday’s events at the Deve Bair border crossing when three Bulgarian nationals were detained who insulted police officers and disobeyed the orders of uniformed persons and verbally assaulted them. Last night they were banished from Macedonia and fined 300 euros each. The Macedonian club was opened last year in October.