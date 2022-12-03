Reflection, an inclusive dance performance, will take place at Skopje’s National Opera and Ballet to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons.

This is the third in the row dance performance, said Eureka dance studio adding it aims at raising awareness about people with disabilities and encouraging their inclusion in all spheres of life, including arts.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture, the performance is expected to be attended by the President’s wife, Elizabeta Gjorgievsa, embassy officials, representatives of the business community, artists and musicians.