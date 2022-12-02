The Archeological Museum of Macedonia, the National Archeological Institute at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the National Museum of Serbia yesterday in Sofia signed agreements establishing joint activities.

The main purpose of the agreements is to implement a joint project between the three national institutes with the aim of successively presenting a joint exhibition in Skopje, Belgrade and Sofia. The exhibition should show the materials and the history of the research of the ancient necropolis, discovered in 1918 near Trebeniste on the northern shore of Lake Ohrid during the construction activities of the Bulgarian engineering units, and later explored by Bulgarian, Serbian and Macedonian archaeologists in different decades of the 20th century.

The purpose of the exhibition and the project is not only to collect the representative findings that are now kept in the museums in Skopje, Ohrid, Sofia and Belgrade for the first time in 100 years, but also to show the common will for cooperation and friendship between the three countries.