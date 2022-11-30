Film and music studios will be built near Skopje. The “Europa Prima” international university and the company that will build the film city with the most modern technology, become part of the project of the actor, producer, and director John Malkovich. Both sides signed a memorandum of cooperation. Audiovisual and performing arts through the prism of modern digital technologies studied at the university will gain international recognition through partnerships with world-renowned universities within the educational center.

The academic center, together with the rest of the contents of the Skopje Technology Park, will begin to be implemented immediately after the government grants the strategic investment status for this project, which is expected soon. Given that this project will be of great importance, not only for Macedonia but also for the entire region, many young people who are educated in these domains are looking forward to the start of the construction of the Skopje Technology Park, which foresees the employment of over 800 people, who now and in the past years were forced to look for their engagements in Europe and beyond, says “Europa Prima”.

After the start of this project, “Europa Prima” University will name John Malkovich Doctor Honoris Causa at this university and will organize a retrospective of his films.