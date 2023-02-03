Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska and US Ambassador to Macedonia, Angela Aggeler, met Thursday at Heraclea in Bitola, where the project for conservation and promotion of mosaics and architecture of the site was presented.

Kostadinovska Stojcevska posted on Facebook that a grant from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation was secured for the project.

At the meeting, Kostadinovska Stojcevska expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Aggeler for the strategic partnership between the United States and North Macedonia and for the solidarity of the American people who, through the Ambassadors Fund, continuously participate in the preservation of the Macedonian cultural heritage for future generations.