Singer Lambe Alabakoski will record a song to support the Macedonian team at the upcoming European Volleyball Championship, which Macedonia is hosting. Alabakoski is recording the song with Angel Kjosev and authors Filip Nedelkovski and Ognen Nedelkovski.

Alabakoski is recently known for his attempt to set fire to the entrance of the Bulgarian club in Bitola. He said that he acted in protest after the club was named after controversial historic figure Vanco Mihajlov.