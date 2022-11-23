In the organization of the Institute for Science, Alternative, Culture and Art from Skopje, a scientific meeting was held on the Literary creativity of Macedonian authors in the diaspora – comparisons, guidelines, and recommendations.

The meeting, as informed by the Institute for Science, Alternative, Culture and Art from Skopje (INAKU), was attended by many participants from the country and abroad (Australia, Italy, Serbia, Croatia, Sweden, Montenegro and other countries), who concluded that the division of writers from the homeland and abroad is artificial and unnecessary because almost all of them write in their mother tongue and there are no special and major differences between them.