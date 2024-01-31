Refet Abazi was awarded the Order of Merit in recognition of his accomplishments in acting, writing, and teaching. His distinguished career is characterized by a thorough, analytical, and methodological approach.

Gjokica Lukarevski was honored with the Order of Merit for his remarkable four-decade career in theater acting. His immense talent is evident in his ability to portray characters, ranging from serious to comical, with equal skill.

Risto Vrtev received the Order of Merit for his pivotal role in leading the Macedonian avant-garde music scene. His contributions to “the brave and alternative wave of music” have left a lasting impact on the cultural landscape, particularly in former Yugoslavia.

Slobodan Unkovski was presented with the Order of Merit for his unique achievements as a theater director. His contributions extend to both national and international contemporary theater history, marking his significant impact on the field.