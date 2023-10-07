The 13th PMG Recordings Festival, scheduled for both Saturday and October 14, is set to unite prominent local and international artists hailing from diverse musical backgrounds, encompassing electro, pop, rock, and jazz genres.

Among the featured performers on Saturday is Croatian singer and songwriter Sara Renar. She has earned acclaim as one of the most outstanding and audacious emerging Balkan vocalists. Renar’s music can be characterized as experimental, indie, and pop, fusing delicate melodies with electronic and theatrical elements. Her talent has garnered multiple regional awards for both her music and live performances, having graced stages in nearly a thousand shows. Her recent performances are described as exhilarating electro-punk extravaganzas.

Saturday’s lineup also includes local talents such as PMG Kolektiv Orkestar and Sethstat.

Concluding the Saturday evening program will be Aleksandar Veliki, also known as Aleksandar Gavrovski, delivering a captivating musical experience.