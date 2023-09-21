The Balkan conference of cinematographers, which will be held in Bitola, during the IFFK ” Brothers Manaki” will promote the Manaki Manifesto document, the director of the festival, Simeon Moni Damevski, said at a press conference.

The goal, said Damevski, is for the Balkan cinematographers to prepare a proclamation that will be sent to the world organization IMAGO and which will contain requests for improving the working conditions of cinematographers in the world.

The organizers are preparing a spectacular opening of the festival and promotion of the Macedonian film “Housekeeping for Beginners” by Goran Stolevski.

In the period from September 23 to 29, 79 films will be broadcast, and 350 guests will arrive from abroad for whom an additional program has been prepared, which includes workshops, exhibitions, cabaret and a lot of socializing in Bitola.

“The additional program will connect the festival with the local government, the civil sector and the business community. In this way, intersectional cooperation with an interdisciplinary program is ensured, said Maja Angelovska, coordinator for the off-program of the festival.”