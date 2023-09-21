The union of the employees of the Macedonian Philharmonic said with great regret that the reason for the dismissal of the Directorat of the Macedonian Philharmonic and the Board of Directors is that the National Jazz Orchestra will be housed in the building of the Philharmonic, to which we systematically responded.

The employees of the Macedonian Philharmonic want to express their support for Tina Ivanova and all the members of the Board, because they stood behind all of us and behind the house they managed with professionalism and integrity.

With this address, we want to point out once again to the Minister of Culture that we, the employees of the Macedonian Philharmonic, will not allow the reputation and reputation of our institution to be tarnished again and that every time the state makes decisions that are not in favor of our institution, we will react accordingly