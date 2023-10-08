Ukrainian director Oksana Dmitriieva’s rendition of William Shakespeare’s timeless classic, “Othello,” will conclude the 2023 RUTA festival at the Drama Theater in Skopje on Sunday.

This production is a collaborative effort between Bosnia and Herzegovina’s “Sarajevo War Theatre” and Croatia’s “Ulysess Theatre.” The ensemble cast features notable talents such as Ermin Bravo, Alban Ukaj, Ana Marija Brđanović, Davor Sabo, Maja Salkić, Jasenko Pašić, Snežana Bogićević, Adnan Kreso, and Mak Čengić.

During a press conference held on Sunday, the cast shared insights into the creative process behind the play, emphasizing the enduring relevance of “Othello.” They also delved into the topic of post-traumatic stress experienced by individuals involved in military conflicts. The discussion shed light on the profound and lasting impact that events such as those witnessed in the Balkans during the 1990s, Kiev in recent times, and ongoing conflicts in regions like Israel and the Gaza Strip have on subsequent generations.

The cast expressed their appreciation for the collaboration with director Dmitriieva and her team from Ukraine. They highlighted Dmitriieva’s unique approach to “Othello,” presenting it as a narrative about a hero’s journey to find his place in a post-war peacetime environment.

The play initially premiered in Brijuni in July and subsequently in Sarajevo. Now, “Othello” takes center stage to conclude the 2023 RUTA festival in Skopje.

This year’s RUTA festival featured six performances by RUTA members and several theater co-productions, contributing to a rich and diverse cultural program.