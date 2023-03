To mark World Poetry Day, March 21, Macedonian Writers Association members and Sveti Nikole writers will read poems at the first-ever Bylazora Gatherings poetry reading at the Bylazora archaeological site near Sveti Nikole at noon.

Organizers plan to make the “Bilazora Gatherings” event traditional in the future and to issue a competition for the best song from students in primary and secondary schools in the country on the topic of “Bilazora” every year.