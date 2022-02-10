Macedonian delegation led by Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bocvarski is paying a working visit to Sofia on Thursday for the second meeting of the working group on transport and infrastructure between Macedonia and Bulgaria.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, within the working group on transport and infrastructure led by Minister Bocvarski, the two sides agreed to increase the quota of permits to 1,500 annual permits for transport of goods to and from third countries. The Commission has also made significant progress in the negotiations for the full liberalization of freight transport.

In the area of infrastructure development, both sides agreed to initiate a meeting with representatives of the European Commission in order to provide financial support for the completion of the corridor Sofia – Skopje – Tirana – Durres, which would contribute to better connectivity and accelerated economic development of the region, said the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Regarding the cooperation of the energy sector, which was attended by the Director of National Energy Resources, Bajram Rexhepi, it was agreed to prepare a feasibility study for the construction of the Strumica – Petric interconnector.