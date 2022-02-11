VMRO-DPMNE will propose amendments to align the salaries in the public sector with the newly increased minimum wage. Under the proposal, teachers will see their salaries nearly doubled.

The Government is engaged in naked populism and ignores the needs of the public as a whole. It is disrespecting the collective agreements that are signed in the different institutions. That is why VMRO-DPMNE calls for aligning the salary coefficients in the public sector. Only with real measures and increases can we help the citizens leave poverty behind, the opposition party said.