VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski today called on the Parliament to mandate increases in the public sector wages, along with the increase of the minimum wage that is in the process being approved.

What kind of a social justice is it when the Government ignores its own collective agreements that it signed? We ask that the wages are aligned with the minimum wage increase, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader said that, with this alignment, high school teachers who now receive 25,800 denars would receive 45,600 denars.