Gas prices are set to go over 80 denars per liter, the VMRO-DPMNE party warned, as inflation continues to erode living standards.

Prices of milk, meat, cooking oil, flour and other staples have gone up 20 percent since last year. Life gets more expensive and incomes remain the same. Fuel prices are set to go up 50 percent in this period, and break the barrier of 80 denars per liter. Zaev failed to handle this crisis, he spent a billion EUR in stimulus, but it did nothing to help. Our country is now in a debt spiral and in an inflationary vortex, the opposition party said.