As of midnight, the retail prices of Eurosuper BS 95 and Eurosuper BS 98 will be a denar per liter higher and a denar and a half per liter higher, respectively. The price of diesel is also going up by a denar, and that of extra light household fuel is going up by a denar and a half, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

As of midnight the prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 80.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 82.50 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 81.50 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 81.00 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 39,459 (denars/kilogram)