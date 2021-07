Fuel prices have gone up 10 denars per liter over the past four years under Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press statement. This increase, which added over 20 percent to the price of gas, is before even accounting for the planned new tax that will add 4 denars to liter.

These extra funds go to the budget and are then abused by Zoran Zaev for overpriced, rigged procurement contracts, which means that the people are robbed twice, the opposition party said.