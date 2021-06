The Energy Regulatory Commission announced that it is hiking gas prices by 1 denar per liter for the main Eurosuper BS-95 and Eurosuper BS-98 fuels. They will now be sold for 69.5 and 71.5 denars.

Diesel will cost 0.5 denars more – to 62 denars per liter, and this is before the expected new diesel tax which will increase its price by 4 denars per liter.