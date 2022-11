As of Wednesday midnight, the price of diesel will be reduced by three denars, gasoline by two, and extra light household oil by three denars, the Energy Regulatory Commission has decided.

As of midnight the prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 91.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 94.00 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 93.00 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 88.00 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 47,622 (denars/kilogram)