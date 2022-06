As of Monday midnight, the price of gasoline rises by MKD 1 per liter, while that of diesel is up by MKD 2.5 per liter, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

As of midnight the new prices will be the following:

– EUROSUPER BS 95 – 110.00 (denars / liter)

– EUROSUPER BS 98 – 112.00 (denars / liter)

– EURODIESEL (D-E V) – 102.00 (denars / liter)

– Extra light household oil – MKD 99.50 (denars/liter)

– Crude oil – 55.508 (denars/kilogram)