ESM Heating Supply informs consumers that it is intensively working on the preparation of heat energy bills for October and that they will arrive with a slight delay, compared to the date when they usually received them due to the necessary technical preparations for their preparation and they will have an appropriate deadline for payment.

As part of the preparation of the invoices, preparations are also being made for the procedure for transferring consumer data, which will transfer them from the previous supplier of heat energy to the current one, ESM Supply, in a legally determined procedure according to the Law on Personal Data Protection. The entire database required for the production of invoices, including the personal data of the consumers of the central heating system, as well as the owners of apartments and business premises located in the area of the municipalities where ESM Supply has a license, will be taken from the previous supplier of heating energy, reads the statement of ESM Supply.

The taking over of the entire database, including personal data for consumers, arises from the necessity to ensure continuity in the performance of the activity.