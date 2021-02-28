Branches of the Macedonian Post Office will resume handling financial transactions on Monday. The Post Office stopped accepting or issuing all payments after the collapse of its partner, the Eurostandard Bank, in August.

This left tens of thousands of citizens, particularly in the small towns and villages, without their main financial hub. After broaching the idea of selling the Post Office to a foreign partner, the Zaev Government instructed it to sign a new contract with the Halk Bank. Under the contract, 71 percent of all revenue generated through the financial transactions will go to the Post Office and 29 percent to Halk Bank.