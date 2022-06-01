A portion of the anti-crisis measures that the Government introduced in March to mitigate the effects of the energy prices and protect the people’s standard, expire on Wednesday, meaning that basic food products will no longer be sold at a zero-percent VAT rate.

In the past three months, the VAT on bread, flour type 400, sunflower oil, milk, rice and eggs was reduced from five to zero percent, and at the proposal of the Ministry of Economy a decision was made to reduce trade margins. The reduction of excises and VAT from 18 to 10 percent for energy was also part of the 26 anti-crisis measures.

The lifting of anti-crisis measures is expected to drive up food and energy prices. As of midnight, fuels are already being sold at a new, increased price. The price of Eurosuper BS-95 and diesel has increased by nine denars per liter, and Eurosuper BS-98 by 9.5 denars per liter. Extra light household oil has increased by 8.5 denars per liter. According to the new prices, Eurosuper BS-95 is sold for 104 denars, Eurosuper BS-98 for 106.5 denars per liter, diesel for 95 denars, and Extra light household oil for 93 denars.

The Government did not informed whether the extension of the anti-crisis measures was discussed at yesterday’s session. The opposition, on the other hand, announced that they will submit a bill proposing that food products be exempted from VAT by the end of the year, and that the VAT on fuels be five percent.