The high inflation rate, reaching 19.8 percent in October, comes are a result of the economy’s reliance on imports, the modest national capacities for food and energy production, and the structure of consumption (53 percent spent on food and energy), says Faculty of Economics professor Borce Trenovski.

Trenovski told “24 news” that economic policies, if they are timely and well-targeted, can influence price reduction in the short term, but for more meaningful changes, as he says, work will have to be done in the medium term.