Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says that the government’s ultimate goal is to provide jobs for all young people, so they are motivated to open their business here in the country,

He added that he believed that the country will be an excellent example in the region regarding startups, innovations and technology development.

For the other young people we have a huge demand for qualified staff from the private sector. Our final goal as of 2022 is for all young people up to 29 years old to be hired, said Zaev in response to a reporter’s question at a press conference in the Government.

He said that starting next year, for every young person who gets employed, the state will pay their contributions and there will be additional incentives.