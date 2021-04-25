As a large rally is developing in downtown Skopje for the release of political prisoners held by teh Zaev regime, their families are joining the call. Igor Durlovski shared a photograph of the young daughter of police official Oliver Popovski, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison during tha April 27th trial.

Freedom for my dad, the girl’s message states.

The regime detained 16 protesters and police officials over the April 27th 2017 incident in the Parliament – in a large trial that was abused to blackmail members of Parliament to vote for the imposed name change. The members of Parliament were given amnesty but the lower level defendants were kept in prison.