The number of Covid-19 deaths over the past day increased to 24, and the number of new infections was 1,293 – significantly more compared to the past days.

The Healthcare Ministry informed that the deceased patients were aged between 49 and 90. Fourteen of them were from Skopje, two from Prilep and the others from Kumanovo, Bitola, Kocani, Negotino, Radovis, Berovo, Bogdanci and Pehcevo. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 3,388.

The number of active cases increased to nearly 13,000 – double what it was a month ago. Half of the active cases are in the capital Skopje, Prilep has 866 cases and Kavadarci – 684. Macedonia is currently under a major third wave of the epidemic and has almost no vaccines on stock and uncertain prospects for obtaining them in the near future.