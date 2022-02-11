Out of 3,996 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,348 new cases were registered and 11 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday. 196 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Health Ministry added to the report 8 deaths which occurred in February.

Out of the total number of deaths (19), 2 people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 284,875 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,705. At the moment, there are 11,727 active cases across the country.