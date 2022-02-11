Macedonia and Greece have been developing their relations and improving them to a level of strategic partnership, which is the benefit of the Prespa Agreement, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis concluded on Friday in Skopje.

Prime Minister Kovacevski stressed that the two countries are now focused on advancing economic cooperation, in which joint energy projects, such as the construction of a gas interconnector and Macedonia’s investment in the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis, have a special place, from which permanent provision of energy for citizens and businesses is expected.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of economic diplomacy, Fragogiannis, emphasized that his country, as before, provides strong support for our country’s path to EU membership as a special interest for Greece.