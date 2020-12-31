2021 will be year of change, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in his New Year address. He blamed the Zaev regime of mishandling the coronavirus epidemic and ruining the economy while humiliating Macedonia at the international stage.

They destroyed the economy and pushed us into a recession while selling out our identity. Instead of a European future they brought home a veto. Our democracy was trampled with criminal elections. We need to turn a new page. We need changes and the changes will come in the new year. We will not give up. We have an obligation before our children and our ancestors to have a state we are proud of, Mickoski said.