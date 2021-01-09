The Health Ministry informed that out of 2,953 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 556 new cases were registered in: Skopje-270, Kumanovo-24, Stip-17, Prilep-17, Tetovo-17, Struga-6, Veles-23, Bitola-10, Ohrid-12, Kavadarci-21, Gostivar-17, Gevgelija-6, Strumica- 22, Kriva Palanka-13, Radovis-10, Kocani-14, Probistip-1, Makedonski Brod-4, Pehcevo-6, Berovo-12, Valandovo-1, Vinica-2, Delcevo-4, Kratovo-5, Sveti Nikole -3, Kicevo-12, Resen-1 and Negotino-6.

22 people died, including ten patients from Skopje (aged 84, 83, 60, 71, 66, 57, 77, 76, 80 and 74), one from Kumanovo (77), one from Debar (68), one from Stip (81) ), one from Bitola (69), two patients from Ohrid (47 and 76), one from Kavadarci (48), two from Gostivar (79 and 64), two from Kriva Palanka (81 and 79) and one patient from Kicevo (63).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 86,150 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 67,164 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,614. At the moment, there are 16,372 active cases across the country.