The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski reminded that when he was talking about the Annex to the Agreement with Bulgaria, which the Bulgarian Minister Krasimir Karakachanov talked about today, he was attacked for spreading fake news.

Three months ago, I said on TV Kanal 5 “Samo intervju” show, I said that there was an Annex to the Agreement with Bulgaria. Then I was attacked by Zaev, his powerless collaborators and the government’s false propaganda that I was spreading untruths. Today, a minister from the Bulgarian Government confirms that there is a 12-point Annex submitted to the Macedonian Government, and according to the information I have, it contains extremely bad positions for the Macedonian identity. Hence, I have two questions: first, will the government apologize for spreading fake news, and second, what does the 12-point annex that the government is hiding from the public eye contain??