The Ministry of Health said Monday that 22 confirmed coronavirus patients have been admitted in the COVID centers in Skopje due to virus complications over the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 13 recovered patients have been released, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 375 patients confirmed and suspected of COVID-19 are being treated at the infectious disease wards at hospitals in the capital. Many of them receive oxygen therapy.