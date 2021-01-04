As long as Zaev is prime minister, the country has zero chances for a better life, says VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, reminding that the country was supposed to be “shining”, and it is record holder for poverty, death, the most unhappy people, a hybrid regime.

Macedonia with Zaev is a record holder, but what records are being broken?

– Macedonia 5th in the world according to coronavirus mortality, according to the analysis of France Presse (AFP);

– Macedonia is the 3rd poorest country on the European continent according to EUROSTAT statistics;

-Macedonia is a country with a hybrid regime according to Freedom House at the bottom of Europe in terms of democracy;

-Macedonia has been declared the most unhappy country in the world according to the Gallup agency;

And we were supposed to be shining, to be a country where lessons in economics will be held… with Zaev were stuck at the bottom, as long as he is prime minister, the country has zero chances for a better life.