Out of 4,939 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,722 new cases were registered and 16 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 250 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Health Ministry added to the report 9 deaths which occurred in January and February.

Out of the total number of deaths (25), seven people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 280,594 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,624. At the moment, there are 12,072 active cases across the country.