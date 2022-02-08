150 people had died from Covid-19 in one week. The government does not have a plan for health protection, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

The real questions are:

1. Why the government does nothing and lets the state fail in the fight against Covid?

2. Why is there no plan and steps towards prevention and protection of the new wave that kills lives?

3. Can the government recognize what strategy is being taken to reduce the number of infections?

4. Why does Kovacevski not respect the protocols, does not wear face mask in the group meetings of the government?

5. Instead of helping the healthcare sector, why is the government focused on tenders and shady businesses?

6. In a when 150 people died from Covid, suspicious tenders worth 1 million euros were passed to a transport company for installation of collectors in the Ministry of Interior and 4 million euros to an anonymous procurement company of DUI in the Ministry of Education and Science, reads the press release.