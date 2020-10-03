Saturday marks the 25th anniversary from the assassination attempt on former President of the Republic of Macedonia Kiro Gligorov.

Gligorov survived the assassination, his bodyguard Ilco Teovski was injured, but his driver Aleksandar Spirovski and pensioner Risto Hadzimanov, who was crossing Macedonia street in front of the Bristol Hotel at 9:50 h, were killed.

Over the years, there have been several versions of who ordered the assassination, but the perpetrators and the persons who ordered it were not found.